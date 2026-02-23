Amaravati, February 23: Four deaths have been reported in two days from Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry city due to alleged anuria (inability to pass urine), suspected to be linked to milk adulteration. Two of those undergoing treatment in hospitals died since Sunday night. They were identified as S. Seshagiri Rao (72) and Radha Krishnamurthy (74). The condition of three of those taken ill is stated to be critical. Two deaths were reported earlier. All the victims are from Laala Cheruvu and Chowdeswari Nagar areas of Rajahmundry city in East Godavari district.

At least 14 people were admitted to various hospitals with symptoms of anuria since February 15. They include four members of the same family. As the milk vendor for all the affected families is the same, health authorities suspected milk adulteration resulting in anuria. Most of the victims are above 60 years. A three-year-old child and a five-month-old infant are also among those taken ill. The affected families complained to police that the milk and curd supplied by the vendor on Maha Shivratri (February 15) tasted bitter. Police detained the milk vendor Ganesh for questioning. Sabarkantha: Fake Milk Factory Using Detergent, Urea Busted After 5 Years; INR 71 Lakh Worth Material Seized.

East Godavari District Collector Kirthi Chekuri said the exact cause of the deaths would be known after post-mortem examination. Special teams of the Medical and Health Department have been deployed to speed up the medical investigation into the cases. Health and Family Welfare Commissioner G. Veerapandian said the department was on alert following the suspected anuria cases. He said the department was collecting milk and water samples and other materials from the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday reviewed the situation at a high-level meeting. He spoke to the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Medical and Health Department, and Food Safety officials The officials explained to the Chief Minister the medical assistance currently being provided to the victims. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed that better medical assistance be provided to the victims undergoing treatment. How to Check Purity of Milk, Honey, Food Grains & Other Household Products: Common Tests Guidelines from FSSAI for Adulteration.

The officials informed him that the same vendor was distributing milk to 106 houses in the affected areas. Samples have been collected from 75 families who consumed the milk while samples were also being collected from others. All samples have been sent to the lab for testing Officials said that they have set up medical camps as well as rapid test medical camps at the field level. The Chief Minister ordered strict action against the vendor after receiving the report of lab tests of milk samples He also directed senior officials of the Food Safety and Medical Health Department to immediately rush to Rajahmundry.

