Vijaywada, June 12: Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu on Friday attacked the Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP government of targeting and harassing TDP Leader K Atchannaidu because of his relentless fight against the ruling party excesses. Naidu even claimed that Atchannaidu arrest has been made by Anti-Corruption Bureau as he stood against the atrocities in sand, land and liquor scams.

Releasing a statement after Atchannaidu's arrest by ACB, Naidu had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Jaganmohan Reddy govt is targetting and harassing TDP Leader K Atchannaidu because of his relentless fight against the ruling party excesses and atrocities in sand, land and liquor scams." Andhra Pradesh Govt Releases Rs 10,000 Allowance to Each of 2.62 Lakh Lockdown-Hit Auto and Taxi Drivers.

Here' what Chandrababu Naidu said:

Earlier, the ACB arrested TDP MLA from Tekkali in Andhra Pradesh -- K Atchannaidu -- for his alleged involvement the procurement of medicines for ESI hospitals during the previous N Chandrababu Naidu-led government. Atchannaidu served as a labour minister during the previous tenure. Tekkali has been taken to Vijaywada where he would be produced in court later in the day.

As per ACB, the TDP leader has asked the directors of Insurance Medical Services to award contracts in favour of a particular Hyderabad-based firm of his choice, without tenders. ACB claims that the firm allegedly paid Rs 4 crores even after reportedly violating the agreement norms. It is to be known that Andhra Pradesh has 4 ESI hospitals, 3 ESI diagnostic centers and 78 ESI dispensaries.

