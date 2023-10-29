Visakahapatnam, October 29: Three passengers were killed while several others were injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday night. Three coaches of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha, while the Palasa Express was heading to Vizianagaram from Palasa in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: One Killed, Several Injured As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram, Terrifying Photos and Videos Surface.

Andhra Pradesh Train Accident

#BreakingNews: Train collision in #Vizianagaram dt of #AndhraPradesh. Rayagada Express rams into Palasa Passenger from behind in Alamanda. Unconfirmed reports say 3 dead. Palasa passenger apparently stopped on tracks after power supply loss. More details awaited. @newstapTweets pic.twitter.com/8SFSINA2Jb — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) October 29, 2023

Local police have launched a rescue and relief operation. There is darkness at the accident site, which has made the rescue operation difficult. Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials of East Coast Railway have rushed to the accident site. Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Video: Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Train Derails in Vizianagaram.

The local administration and the NDRF have been informed for assistance and ambulance service, while an accident relief train has reached the site, railway officials said

