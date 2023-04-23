Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that it was unfair to blame him for "the lack of a safe environment" within the Congress party for female workers. Sarma was responding to senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's charge that the police action was the Assam Chief Minister's "antics" to stay in the news. Angkita Dutta Episode: Assam Police Team Leaves for Karnataka To Apprehend Youth Congress Chief Srinivas BV Over Harassment Complaint.

Angkita Dutta Case

"The Assam police is acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC. It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female… https://t.co/9tOZIOIaJB pic.twitter.com/ERrgb59j6s — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

