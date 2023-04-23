The Assam Police today reached Karnataka to serve a notice to Indian Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas directing him to appear before the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati at 11 am on May 2. Police are looking for BV Srinivas at his uncle's residence, where he used to stay whenever he was in the city as he vacated his permanent residence two years ago. Meanwhile, Congress on Saturday suspended its former Assam Pradesh Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta who accused Srinivas BV of sexual harassment and discrimination. She has been expelled for six years for "anti-party" activities. Angkita Dutta Case: ‘Unfair to Blame Me For Lack of Safe Environment Within Congress Party For Female Workers’, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Police Reaches Bengaluru

Karnataka | A team of Assam Police reaches the residence of the uncle of IYC president Srinivas BV at Basaveshwara Nagar in Bengaluru in connection with the case against him by Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress. "We are here to investigate the case. We… pic.twitter.com/04tto4hgjW — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)