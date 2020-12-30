New Delhi, December 30: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was tested COVID-19 positive earlier this month, has recovered and has been discharged from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Vij said, "I am discharged from Medanta Hospital today. Will stay at Home on Oxygen support". On December 5, Vij announced he had tested positive for coronavirus. He was administered a dose of 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala,as part of its 3rd phase trial, on November 20. The vaccine is developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. Anil Vij Health Update: Haryana Health Minister Shifted to COVID-19 Ward, Showing Steady Improvement.

Vij was admitted to Medanta Hospital on December 15 from the Haryana government's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak where he was admitted on Saturday and had received convalescent plasma therapy. The institute had stated that Vij had moderate COVID-19 with bilateral viral pneumonia. Earlier, he was being treated at the Civil Hospital in Ambala district.

Here's the tweet by Anil Vij:

I am discharged from Medanta Hospital today. Will stay at Home on Oxygen support. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 30, 2020

The 67-year-old senior BJP leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 5. Initially, he was admitted to the civil hospital at Ambala and later, shifted to the PGIMS-Rohtak, before being hospitalised at Medanta Hospital. The COVID-19 count in Haryana stood at 2,61,672 with 414 fresh cases on Tuesday. The state reported 10 more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,892.

