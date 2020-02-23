Anti-CAA Protests in Delhi: Entry and Exit Gates Shut at Jaffrabad Metro Station as Women Stage Shaheen Bagh-Like Protest

Anti-CAA Protests Near Jaffrabad Metro Station (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, February 23: A large number of people including around 500 women gathered at Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The demonstrators have blocked an arterial road, triggering tensions in the area. The women carrying the tricolour said that they will not move till the government revokes the new Citizenship law. Shaheen Bagh: Group of Anti-CAA Protesters Briefly Reopen Road No 9 Connecting Kalindi Kunj to Noida, Watch Video.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area. The demonstrators have blocked road no 66 which links Seelampur to Manujpur and Yamuna Vihar. To prevent any untoward incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad metro station. Shaheen Bagh is Intact and Will Remain, Says Mediating Lawyer Sadhana Ramachandran.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH Delhi: People continue to protest in Jaffrabad metro station area, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Security has been deployed there.



As per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, entry and exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. pic.twitter.com/gOLTj9MUnG— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

The women have tied blue bands on their arms ad also raised "Jai Bhim' slogans. A protester, identified as Bushra, said that they will not leave the site under the centre revokes CAA.

A demonstration is already going on near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri against the amended Citizenship law. The protest at Jaffrabad took place when efforts are being made to clear a road obstructed by anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

A sit-in protest has been already going on at Shaheen Bagh for more than two months, blocking he major linking Delhi and Noida. To reaching over to protesters, the Supreme Court has appointed mediators.