New Delhi, April 27: Demonstrating its preparedness to take on any challenge by its enemies, the Indian Navy on Sunday successfully carried out an anti-ship missile exercise, and said that it is fully prepared for combat at any time, anywhere and in any manner to safeguard the maritime interests of the country. This missile test was conducted from the Indian Naval ships. This anti-ship firing drill conducted by the Navy has re-validated the readiness of the platform, systems and personnel for conducting long-range precision offensive strikes.

The Navy said that they have carried out several successful anti-ship missile firings to demonstrate the readiness of the personnel. The Navy is reliable and ready to combat any kind of attacks by the enemy in the future as well. "Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Indian Navy stands combat-ready, credible, and future-ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow," said the Indian Navy in a post on its X handle on Sunday. India Suspends Visas for Pakistanis: Exit Deadline Ends Today; Pak Citizens Bid Tearful Goodbyes to Kin, Rush Home Through Attari.

On April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people. Among them was Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Naval officer from Haryana's Karnal. He had got married on April 16, and the couple was on their honeymoon in Kashmir. The terrorists killed the tourists after asking about their religion. Within 48 hours of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India conducted an important missile test on Thursday, sending a strong message to its enemies. This missile test was conducted by the Indian Navy on its indigenously built guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, in the Arabian Sea.

The Navy had fired a medium-range surface-to-air missile. According to the Navy, during this time, India's indigenous missile destroyer INS Surat successfully hit the target in the sea. This Naval destroyer is equipped with the capability to destroy enemy missiles mid-air. Pakistan is deeply agitated and scared by the various punitive measures taken by India against terrorism. This is the reason why the Pakistani Army is repeatedly violating the ceasefire and firing from its posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. India Suspends All Visa Services for Pakistani Nationals Following Pahalgam Terror Attack; Existing Visas Revoked, MEA Advises Indians To Return From Pakistan.

Indian Navy Conducts Anti-Ship Firing Drills

Daily Routine of Indian Navy: - practice -scare Pakistan - repeat ❤️🇮🇳🔥🚀 pic.twitter.com/702IHjvR7P — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) April 27, 2025

Even on the night of April 26 to 27, the Pakistani Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and the Rampur Sector, officials said. Indian soldiers have effectively responded to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan with appropriate small arms. The Indian Army is fully alert and prepared to respond to any nefarious act by Pakistan. The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has held several important meetings in Jammu and Kashmir. Army Chief General Dwivedi has also reviewed the actions taken by the Army so far. At the same time, the Indian Navy has also displayed its preparations strongly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).