Arun Gawli's Parole: Bombay HC Extends Convicted Gangster's Parole by Five More Days Amid Lockdown

Arun Gawli (Photo credits: Facebook)

Maharashtra, May 29: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday extended the parole of convicted gangster Arun Gawli for five more days. According to an ANI update, last week, Gawli had appeared before Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai to surrender but the jail authorities refused his entry in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Bombay High Court has directed Gawli to get a travel permit from the police to surrender before Nagpur Central Jail. Arun Gawli's Daughter Yogita Gets Married To Marathi Actor Akshay Waghmare Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Amid the lockdown, Gawli's second daughter Yogita recently got married to Marathi actor, Akshay Waghmare. The wedding took place at Dagdi Chawl in Saat Rasta area of Mahalaxmi, in a very hush-hush manner. It was an intimate wedding amid the coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The wedding was attended by not many guests as well, while the Gawli family members were all there, from the groom's side, only his parents graced the wedding.

Parole of Arun Gawli Extended by 5 More Days:

Gawli was convicted for the murder of Shiv Sena MLA Kamalakar Jamsandekar in 2008, and awarded life imprisonment by a sessions court in Mumbai. In 2017, based on the life of Arun Gawli, a film named Daddy was released, where actor Arun Rampal essayed the role of the don. Gawli was popularly called as Daddy in Dagdi Chawl in Byculla, he then joined politics and floated his own party named the Akhil Bharatiya Sena