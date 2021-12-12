Gandhinagar, December 12: BJP MLA Ashaben Patel succumbed to the multiple organ failure owing to Dengue on Sunday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered condolences on her death on twitter.

Patel said, "My deepest regrets for the demise of Unjha MLA Ashaben Patel. We appreciate the services she offered for public issues by staying active as a public representative".

Ashaben Patel had been in critical condition after liver damage due to Dengue and multi organ failure subsequently. She was under treatment at Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad.

According to Dr V.N. Shah, Zydus Hospital, Ashaben was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening due to dengue. She gradually developed multi organ failure. Her heart and lungs had weakened and her lever and kidneys were not functioning. "All these organs were functioning on life support system," Shah said in a video message on social media.

The chief minister visited her at Zydus Hospital on Saturday and assured her family members of all help and support. The minister of state, Brijesh Merja had also visited her at the Hospital and so had former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The state government on Saturday moved a team of expert doctors from government controlled UN Mehta hospital to private run Zydus hospital in a bid to provide further medical assistance to her.

Ashaben was diagnosed with Dengue after having fever on December 7 after she returned from Delhi where where she met several top BJP leaders. She got herself treated at a local hospital in Unjha for 2 days and later was shifted to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat too offered his condolences to the deceased and said that she will always be remembered for her active representation for public cause.

Gujarat BJP President C.R. Paatil also offered his condolences and prayed that God bless the bereaved family with strength to bear the pain. Ashaben Patel was elected in 2017 from Congress ticket, but later switched to the BJP. She won the by-election in 2019 with a margin of 23,072 votes.

With her demise, Unjha assembly seat will have to go through the bypoll again in next six months. Unjha assembly seat is considered to have a significant Kadva Patidar community dominance in the region.

