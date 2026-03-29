Mumbai, March 29: A self-styled godman from Nashik, identified as Ashok Kharat, is under investigation following multiple allegations of s*xual exploitation, fraud and blackmail, with police uncovering over 100 explicit videos, a firearm and assets worth around INR 170 crore during raids. The accused, known locally as “Captain,” has been taken into custody as complaints continue to emerge.

The case came to light after a woman approached police with allegations of s*xual abuse under the guise of religious rituals. Since then, several more women have come forward, prompting authorities to expand the investigation and examine the extent of the alleged network built around the accused. Ashok Kharat and Rupali Chakankar Viral Video Searches: A Mirror to a Voyeuristic Society.

Police said at least six women have filed formal complaints accusing Kharat of rape and s*xual exploitation, while additional allegations are being verified. Authorities indicated that more than 10 cases, including charges of rape, extortion, fraud and blackmail, have been registered so far.

Investigators said many victims alleged they were coerced into s*xual acts during so-called spiritual rituals. Some claimed they were threatened with harm or curses if they refused or spoke out. Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Scandal: Self-Styled Godman Sold ‘Magic’ Turkish Honey at INR 15 Lakh a Kg to Elite Clients.

Videos Allegedly Used for Blackmail

According to the investigation, Kharat allegedly recorded explicit videos of women without their consent during these rituals. Police said over 100 such videos were recovered during searches at his office and farmhouse in the Canada Corner area of Nashik. Officials believe these recordings were later used to blackmail victims into silence, preventing complaints for an extended period.

Raid Reveals Weapons and Unaccounted Wealth

During the raid, police also recovered a pistol and live cartridges. Financial investigations have so far identified unaccounted assets estimated at INR 170 crore, raising concerns about possible financial irregularities and benami holdings. Authorities are now examining financial records to trace the sources of income and identify any associates linked to the accused’s operations.

‘Numerologist’ Background Raises Questions

Kharat had projected himself as a numerology expert, claiming he could influence people’s fortunes through numbers. However, his academic record has drawn scrutiny. According to available records, he failed his Class 10 mathematics examination, scoring 28 out of 100. The revelation has triggered public debate over how he built credibility as a numerologist and attracted followers, including reportedly influential individuals.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to handle the case, given the seriousness and scale of allegations. Police said they have received over 100 calls and complaints related to the accused, many of which are being verified. Investigators are also examining whether the accused had links to a broader network or received support that enabled him to expand his operations and influence.

Allegations of Abuse Under Religious Pretext

Victims have alleged that Kharat used religious terminology and rituals to gain trust. Practices described as “Siddha Puja” and “purification rituals” were allegedly used as a cover for exploitation. In one instance, a complainant linked to a former employee alleged that even his pregnant wife was targeted, adding to the gravity of the case.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, with the possibility of more complaints and charges being added. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence, verify testimonies and trace financial links. Officials indicated that the case may extend beyond individual criminal acts, potentially involving systemic lapses that allowed the accused to operate unchecked for years.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).