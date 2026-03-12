Mumbai, March 12: The family of a 12-year-old girl critically injured in the February 10 mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge has filed a civil lawsuit against OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, alleging the company failed to act despite warning signs about the shooter’s violent intentions.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the Supreme Court of British Columbia by Cia Edmonds on behalf of her daughter, Maya Gebala, who suffered catastrophic brain injuries after being shot during the attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Eight people were killed and two others injured in the tragedy. Mass Shooting In Canada: 10 Dead Including Gunman in Tumbler Ridge High School Attack in British Columbia, 27 Wounded; Police Lift Alert After Investigation.

According to the civil claim, the alleged shooter, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, had interactions with ChatGPT that employees at OpenAI reportedly flagged as indicating an “imminent risk of serious harm.” The lawsuit claims around 12 employees identified concerning conversations and recommended contacting law enforcement, but company leadership allegedly chose not to escalate the issue. Mass Shooting In Canada: 10 Dead, 27 Injured in Tumbler Ridge High School Shooting in British Columbia.

The family also alleges that after the shooter’s first account was banned in June 2025 for violent content, she was able to create another account and continue interacting with the AI undetected.

Maya Gebala remains hospitalized at BC Children’s Hospital. Doctors recently removed her breathing tube, and she is now breathing independently. However, court filings say she suffered severe brain injuries from three gunshot wounds to the head and neck. Her younger sister Dahlia, who witnessed the attack, is also listed as a plaintiff citing psychological trauma including PTSD and anxiety.

The case has drawn national attention. British Columbia Premier David Eby confirmed he met with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and said Altman agreed to issue an apology to the Tumbler Ridge community. B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma said the province is monitoring the case and has not ruled out potential legal action.

Reacting to news of the lawsuit, Elon Musk posted on X, writing, “this is getting crazy.”

In a statement, OpenAI described the shooting as an “unspeakable tragedy” and said it is cooperating with the ongoing investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The company also announced plans to strengthen its police referral procedures and systems designed to detect repeat offenders.

The February 10 shooting began at the suspect’s home before moving to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where multiple students and a teaching assistant were killed. The suspect died at the scene.

None of the allegations in the civil lawsuit have yet been proven in court.

