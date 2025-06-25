New Delhi, June 25: India is returning to space, Jai Hind, said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, ahead of his historic mission to become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station, on Wednesday. After being deferred multiple times, Shukla is all set to fly at 2:31 a.m. EDT (12 noon IST), from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket.

“India is returning to space, Jai Hind,” Shukla wrote on X, just before the launch of the mission. “Dragon’s hatch is closed, all communication and suit checks are complete, the seats are rotated, and the Ax-4 crew is ready for launch!” he added. Earlier, Shukla also penned an emotional note for wife. “Special thanks to Kamna for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would matter,” said Shukla, in a post on Instagram. Axiom Mission 4 Launch Live Streaming: Watch Live As NASA Launches Axiom-4 Crew With Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Aboard SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft for ISS From Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

He also shared a photograph that shows them saying goodbye through opposite sides of a glass wall. Shukla also thanked people “involved in this mission for their support”. Axiom Space, in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX, organised the mission, which features a diverse international crew and marks a major step forward in commercial and global space exploration.

Shukla, who will serve as the pilot of the mission alongside Commander Peggy Whitson of the US, will also become the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984. The other crew members include Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, both serving as mission specialists. Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will conduct pioneering experiments related to food and space nutrition. Axiom Mission 4 Launch Today: Ax-4 Crew With Shubhanshu Shukla To Fly ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft, ISRO To Conduct Key Space Experiments Through Ax-4 Mission; Check Details.

"All systems are looking good for Wednesday’s launch of @Axiom_Space’s Ax-4 mission to the @Space_Station and weather is 90 per cent favorable for liftoff. Webcast starts at 12:30 a.m." SpaceX posted on X ahead of the launch. Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will conduct pioneering experiments related to food and space nutrition and study the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae -- a nutrient-rich, high-potential food source for future space missions.

