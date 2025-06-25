NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space are set to launch the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS) at 2:31 AM EDT (12:01 PM IST) on Wednesday, 25 June 2025. The astronauts of the Ax-4 crew include Commander Peggy Whitson from the USA, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla from India, Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski Wisniewski from Poland, and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu from Hungary. The crew will travel aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, lifting off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. During the two-week stay, the astronauts will conduct microgravity research, technology demos, and outreach activities. Shubhanshu Shukla, representing ISRO, will become the first Indian astronaut on the ISS. The Ax-4 launch is live-streamed on NASA’s official YouTube channel. Watch the live launch of Axiom Mission 4 by clicking on the link provided below.. Axiom Mission 4 Launch Today: Ax-4 Crew With Shubhanshu Shukla To Fly ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft, ISRO To Conduct Key Space Experiments Through Ax-4 Mission; Check Details.

Axiom Mission 4 Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)