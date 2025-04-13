Chandigarh, April 13: Crowds of devotees on Sunday thronged gurdwaras across Punjab and Haryana to celebrate Baisakhi, one of the biggest festivals that marks the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth (Sikh order) by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. It also marks the start of harvest season. The Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of Sikhism's holiest shrines, was tastefully decorated, and a huge number of devotees came to offer prayers.

Many consider taking the holy dip in the Golden Temple sarovar as significant to mark the day. Some devotees even stayed overnight on the Golden Temple premises to take the dip in the early hours. Baisakhi 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Greets People Ahead of Baisakhi, Says ‘Its Symbol of Agricultural Traditions and Rich Culture of Country’.

Day-long langars (community kitchens) have been organised to mark the day. Besides the Golden Temple, people took a holy dip in scores of historic gurdwaras across Punjab. A sea of devotees was also witnessed at the Takht Kesgarh Sahib in the holy city of Anandpur Sahib, where the Khalsa Panth was founded in 1699.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended greetings on Baisakhi and Sajna Diwas of Khalsa Panth. In a message, Governor Kataria said Baisakhi has a multi-faceted importance. “It marks the ripening of the Rabi harvest, a time of great joy for the farmers to reap the fruits of their hard labour.”

The Governor further said this day also marked a watershed in India’s freedom movement in 1919 as many known and unsung martyrs sacrificed their lives on this day, in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, at the altar of freedom. “This massacre gave a great impetus to the independence movement,” he added.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya also extended greetings to the people of the state, Punjab and the global Punjabi diaspora. In his message, Governor Dattatraya said, “Festivals like Baishakhi reflect the vibrant cultural heritage and unity of our people.” He expressed confidence that the festival would strengthen the bonds of harmony, peace, and brotherhood among all communities.

