Lucknow, April 12: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of the state ahead of Baisakhi. In his message, the chief minister said that the festival of Baisakhi is a symbol of "our glorious tradition and rich heritage", adding that the festival, associated with the harvesting of the new crop, is also a symbol of the agricultural traditions and rich culture of the country. Baisakhi 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Vaisakhi Greetings, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Spirit of Punjab’s Harvest Festival.

On the day of Baisakhi, the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in different regions of the country as different festivals, and all these festivals symbolise the arrival of the new year, he said in a statement issued by the UP government. The chief minister wished that Baisakhi brings prosperity and happiness in everyone's life, the statement added.

