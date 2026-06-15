Bajaj Auto Closing Bell Updates: Share Price Falls 1.19% on Demand Concerns

Bajaj Auto (NSE: BAJAJ-AUTO) experienced a notable decline in today's trading session, opening at ₹10,164.00 and touching an intraday high of ₹10,178.00 before closing significantly lower at ₹9,943.00. The stock registered an intraday low of ₹9,930.00, ultimately shedding -1.19% from its previous close of ₹10,063.00. Trading activity was brisk, with a total volume of 400,018 shares, a figure consistent with its typical trading volumes, suggesting sustained investor interest despite the negative price action.

BAJAJ-AUTO – Stock Updates as of (6:41PM, 15 Jun 2026) LTP ₹9,943.00 Open ₹10,164.00 High ₹10,178.00 Low ₹9,930.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 400,018 % Chg -1.19%

Selling Pressure Weighs on Bajaj Auto

The trading day began with an attempt at positive momentum, with Bajaj Auto briefly testing higher levels. However, this early strength quickly faded, and the stock succumbed to selling pressure, consolidating lower by midday. The late session saw renewed declines, pushing the share price towards its intraday low of ₹9,930.00 before a slight recovery ahead of the closing bell. The persistent downward trajectory indicated a bearish sentiment that dominated throughout the trading hours, resulting in a firm intraday reversal from its opening gains. Ambuja Cements Closing Bell Updates: Share Price Rises 1.36% on Positive Outlook.

Analyst Caution Weighs on Bajaj Auto

Today's negative sentiment largely stemmed from an analyst report issued by Motilal Oswal, which maintained a 'Neutral' rating on Bajaj Auto, citing a potential slowdown in domestic demand for the fiscal year 2027. This cautious outlook, coming despite the company's strong financial performance in the fourth quarter of FY26, weighed heavily on investor confidence. Recent corporate developments included an organisational restructuring effective June 1, 2026, which led to management changes within the company. Furthermore, Bajaj Auto reported a robust 20% rise in total sales for May. The company also revealed its active development of a new lightweight, rugged adventure motorcycle, which was recently spotted undergoing testing. Despite these positive underlying developments and the company's strong export performance, the immediate concern over domestic demand overshadowed other news. Derivatives data for June 15, 2026, showed a significant 17.42% surge in open interest for Bajaj Auto, suggesting robust participation in the futures and options segment even amidst short-term price weakness.

Bajaj Auto Trades Below 52-Week High

Today's closing price of ₹9,943.00 places Bajaj Auto well within its 52-week trading range. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹10,835.00, while its 52-week low is ₹7,858.50. The current level indicates that the stock is trading in the mid-to-upper range of its annual performance, though today's decline takes it further away from its recent peaks. The stock has experienced a short-term downtrend, losing 3.98% over the past seven trading sessions.

What to Watch Tomorrow

Investors will be closely monitoring further analyst commentary on domestic demand trends and any fresh updates regarding Bajaj Auto's export growth and electric vehicle strategy. Key support levels around today's low of ₹9,930.00 will be crucial to watch, while any rebound would likely face resistance near the ₹10,100 mark.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).