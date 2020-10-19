Ballia, October 19: BJP President, JP Nadda, on Monday, directed Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh to ask Ballia's BJP MLA Surendra Singh to stay away from the firing incident. This comes after the MLA had criticised the "one-sided" investigation of the incident and claimed that Dhirendra Singh, "a close associate of BJP, fired in self-defense." Ballia Firing Incident: Main Accused Dhirendra Singh Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

Meanwhile, Dhirendra Singh, main accused in the Ballia firing incident, has been sent to a 14-day-judicial custody by the Ballia District Court on Monday. He was arrested on October 18, by the Special Task Force on the UP Police in Lucknow. Singh has been booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 323, 352,504,506, and 7CLA at Rewati Police Station in Ballia. Ballia Firing Incident: Main Accused Dhirendra Singh Arrested by Special Task Force of UP Police From Lucknow.

Singh allegedly shot dead a man during an argument that broke out at the meeting for the allotment of shops under government quota in Durjanpur village, Ballia. The family of the deceased, Jai Prakash, has demanded a compensation worth Rs 50,000, pension for his wife and a government job for his son.

