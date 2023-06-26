Mumbai, June 26: Banking services are likely to take a hit as banks will remain closed for five days this week. Banks will remain closed this week starting today, June 26 to Sunday, July 2 on account of bank holidays and Sundays. Out of the five days, four days are bank holidays while one day is a Sunday. The four bank holidays are state-specific and will vary from state to state.

Banks will remain closed today in Tripura today on account of Kharchi Puja which is celebrated with much fervour and gaiety. On the other hand, banks in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir are expected to remain closed for Eid Ul Azha or Bakrid which will be celebrated on June 28 or June 29 this year. Eid al-Adha also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakra Eid is a Muslim festival celebrated all across the globe. Bank Holidays in May 2023: Banks To Remain Shut for 11 Days During the Month, Check List of Bank Holiday Dates Here.

When Will Banks Remain Closed This Week:

June 26, 2023: Banks will remain closed in Tripura on account of Kharchi Puja

June 28, 2023, Banks will remain shut in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir for Eid Ul Azha

June 29, 2023: Banking services will remain closed on the occasion of Eid ul Azha

June 30, 2023, On account of Reema Eid Ul Azha, banks will stay shut in Mizoram and Odisha

July 2, 2023, Bnak will remain closed on account of it being a Sunday

It must be noted that The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the list of annual holidays under three brackets. These include holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Bank Holidays in April 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month; Check Complete Dates of Bank Holidays.

In the coming month of July 2023, banks are likely to remain closed for a period of 15 days. Banks will stay shut for occasions like Muharram, Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday, Ashoora, and Ker Pooja in addition to weekends including second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).