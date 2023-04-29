Mumbai, April 29: Banking services are once again likely to take a hit in May 2023 after staying closed for nearly 15 days in the month of April. It must be noted that every month, banks remain closed on certain days of the month as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list. And, it won't be any different in the coming month of May 2023.

As per RBI's bank holiday list, banks will remain closed for a period of 11 days in May 2023. Going by RBI's bank holiday list, public and private banks are likely to remain closed for at least 11 days in the month of May. These bank holidays include festivals and official holidays besides the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Bank Holidays in April 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month; Check Complete Dates of Bank Holidays.

During the 11 days of bank holidays, banking services will remain affected, however, internet banking and ATM services will remain operational for customers. Among the list of 11 bank holidays for the month of May 2023, some holidays are specific to certain states or as regional holidays while others are designated as public holidays.

The month of May 2023 will also see significant events and festivals taking place including Maharashtra Day, and Buddha Purnima among others. Dry Days in India 2023 List: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Across the Country.

Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2023:

Date: Bank Holiday: May 1 (Monday) Maharashtra Day holiday in Maharashtra May Day holiday in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar. May 5 (Friday) Buddha Purnima holiday in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and New Delhi among other states. May 7 (Sunday) Weekly Holiday May 9 (Tuesday) Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary May 13 (Saturday) Second Saturday of the Month May 14 (Sunday) Weekly Holiday May 16 (Tuesday) Foundation Day of Sikkim May 21 (Sunday) Weekly Holiday May 22 (Monday) Maharana Pratap Jayanti May 27 (Saturday) Fourth Saturday of the Month May 28 (Sunday) Weekly Holiday

Although banks will remain closed for a period of 11 days, the list of bank holidays will carry from state to state. While the Maharashtra Day holiday will be limited to the state of Maharastra, the May Day holiday will be observed in several states. Similarly, the Buddha Purnima holiday will be in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal among several other states while Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday will be a holiday only in West Bengal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2023 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).