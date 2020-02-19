Bank Robbery in Bihar Caught on Camera: Four Men Rob Rs 8 Lakh From Private Bank in Muzaffarpur in Broad Daylight

Bank Robbery in Bihar (Photo Credits: ANI)

Patna, February 19: In a shocking incident, four unidentified men in Bihar robbed Rs 8 lakh from a private bank in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. According to the video clip released by ANI, the four men entered the bank and then barged into the cashier's cabin. The incident took place on Tuesday in broad day light at around 2.45 pm. Over 10 account holders were at the bank when the incident took place along with several bank employees.

According to the video that went viral on social media, four men were seen entering the bank from the front door. While one of the four men stood at the counter, three men barged into the cashier's cabin and took away all the money in a bag. Madhya Pradesh: Loot Attempt At Central Bank in Narsinghpur Foiled By Cashier (Watch Video).

Here's the Video:

#WATCH Bihar: 4 unidentified people rob Rs 8 lakh from a private bank in Muzaffarpur. Investigation on to nab the accused. (18.02.20) pic.twitter.com/3LgUW9BpGq — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

Panic gripped the bank premises as bank customers who were present in the branch, were seen helpless and in fear. As soon as the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. Reports inform that investigation on to nab the accused is currently underway. Jharkhand Bank Robbery: Six Men Loot Over Rs 34 Lakh at Gunpoint From PNB Branch in Santhal Pargana.

In October 2019, a similar incident was reported from Muzaffarpur where six men, wearing helmets and covering their faces, robbed over Rs 8 lakh rupees from an ICICI bank branch in Gobarsahi area.