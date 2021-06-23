Bengaluru, June 23: A student of Bengaluru's Christ University alleged that an invigilator addressed her "baby" during an online exam. She also shared the screenshot on her Twitter handled of the conversation on a third-party platform. The girl claimed that she had asked the invigilator that when she could submit the PDF format of her answers, to which he replied, "another three minutes baby". The incident took place on June 21. The matter has sparked a controversy.

A student from the institution's Bannerghatta Road Campus told The Indian Express that chats that took on the third-party platform were sometimes inappropriate and distracting. "The behaviour of the proctor also made us feel extremely uncomfortable. He asked us to bend the camera down to a low angle, saying he wanted to ensure that no malpractice takes place. But it gave us the feeling that we are being watched in an inappropriate manner," the student on the request of anonymity, told the media house.

Another student told The Indian Express that the university supported the proctor's inappropriate action by terming it an example of his caring approach. Students were reportedly asked to take his action in the "right spirit". A BBS student from the institution's main campus, while speaking to The Indian Express, alleged that the university never acknowledged problems faced by students, including internet issues. He added that students were even disqualified during exams for internet issues. IIT Kharagpur's Associate Professor Abuses Students During Online English Class; Video Goes Viral.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) of Karnataka lashed out at the institution and even threatened to approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) over the incident. It tweeted, "This happened to a student who appeared in today's online examination conducted by @ChristBangalore. She asked if she could end as she was done and the proctor replied, "three more minutes baby."

Tweet By NSUI:

This happened to a student who appeared in today's online examination conducted by @ChristBangalore. She asked if she could end as she was done and the proctor replied "three more minutes baby". (1/n) pic.twitter.com/TiRQK3dDtd — NSUI Karnataka (@NSUIKarnataka) June 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the Controller of Examinations, Professor Johny Joseph reportedly sent an internal communication to students asking them to be in touch with the management if they need any psychological support or in case of any technical issues. Manish Govind Raj, state General Secretary of NSUI, told the media house that earlier also a similar case was reported from Manipal institute, but that time the matter was resolved in a transparent manner and not the Christ Institute. He also alleged that the college management refused to address the grievances of students.