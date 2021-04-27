Kharagpur, April 27: An associate professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, was purportedly caught on camera abusing students during an online class. The videos of the incident also surfaced on social media. She not only used expletives but also threatened the students to fail them. The video was posted by a group of students of IIT Bombay.

According to a report published by NDTV, the institute’s authorities have taken cognisance of the incident. During the online class, she also said that nothing would happen even if the students complained to the Ministry of Women and Child Care or the Ministry of SC/ST/Minorities. FIR Against JNU Professor Atul Johri for Sexually Abusing Female Students in Class.

Video of Associate Professor Seema Singh Abusing Students:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by appsc (@appsc.iitb)

An Instagram post by the group of IIT Bombay students mentioned, “Associate Professor Seema Singh of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences is abusing students and parents of Prep English Course (IITs Preparatory Course for SC/ST and PD candidates). She openly threatens students with failing them in the course and arrogantly challenges them to complain to Ministry of Women and Child Care and Ministry of SC/ST/Minorites.” Alcoholism, Substance Abuse Leads College Students to a Life of Mental Distress, Claims Study.

In another video, she even rejected a student’s request asking for a few days leave after the demise of her grandfather. The professor called the student’s request “silly”. She said, “I got a mail from a student who said that her grandfather died two days ago and she won’t be able to attend classes for a few days. It is very shocking and a total non-application of the human mind. If somebody’s grandfather has died, how does that prevent him/her from attending classes.”

Another Video Posted by Students' Group of IIT Bombay:

Singh further added, “I do understand… I am a Hindu… I know that there are some customs to be done, but I also know that during these times, there are restrictions over all these religious rituals which we do post death. It is not important whether the grandfather died of COVID-19 or something else, what is important is that the government has set down completely clear rules which need to be followed.”

Notably, Singh was taking was preparatory English meant for SC, ST and OBC and students with physical disabilities. The group of IIT Bombay students are demanding the termination of the professor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2021 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).