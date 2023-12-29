Bengaluru, December 29: According to a recent study by the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) in Bengaluru, the most common strain of Covid-19 discovered in wastewater samples is the JN.1 variation. The research has submitted its findings to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), according to a TOI report. It focuses on wastewater surveillance in many cities. The JN.1 variation is responsible for over 45% of the viral load found in wastewater samples taken in Bengaluru, according to TIGS head Rakesh Mishra.

In the investigation, samples from 26 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) located around the city were examined. From December 11 to December 22, the wastewater-positive rate for SARS-CoV-2 in the city was approximately 96%. COVID-19 Scare: Karnataka May Bring Back Coronavirus Guidelines in Schools, Bengaluru Reports 23 New Cases.

Additionally, the study found that samples taken between December 18 and December 22, as opposed to December 11 and December 15, had a three-fold higher viral load. According to Mishra, this suggests that more people are becoming Covid-19 infected and spreading the virus.

Mishra further emphasised that a quiet wave with few hospitalisations is anticipated from the prevailing variations at this time, particularly JN.1. These variations are less symptomatic since they mostly impact the upper respiratory tract. Mishra underlined the importance of prudence for comorbidities and older folks. COVID-19 Variant BA2 Found in Bengaluru, Experts Warn of Fourth Wave.

The National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), BBMP, and the Rockefeller Foundation are partners in the TIGS research, which tracks and examines pathogens in sewage. Since the start of the pandemic, TIGS has actively participated in Covid-19 surveillance as a member of a consortium that also includes Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2023 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).