Bengaluru, March 12: A late night delivery dispute in Bengaluru turned violent after a delivery executive associated with Blinkit allegedly assaulted a customer, leaving him with a fractured nose. Police said the incident occurred around 2 am on March 7 at an apartment complex in the city’s Koramangala area.

The accused has been identified as Tanush, a delivery worker from Ejipura. According to police officials, the confrontation began after the delivery executive reportedly went to the wrong location inside the apartment building while attempting to deliver an order placed through the Blinkit app. ‘Dent Mar Dunga’: Flipkart Delivery Boy Allegedly Demands Extra INR 500 During Mobile Exchange, Customer Stands Firm; Video Goes Viral.

Blinkit Delivery Row Turns Violent in Bengaluru

A Blinkit delivery executive allegedly assaulted a customer during a heated argument over delivery address in #Bengaluru, police said. The incident unfolded around 2am on March 7 at an apartment complex in #Koramangala. Police identified the accused as Tanush, a delivery worker… https://t.co/avTWjKkgBX pic.twitter.com/yAMb3n7WHN — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 12, 2026

The customer, identified as Paul J Vithayathil, contacted the delivery worker and asked him to come to the correct floor. However, what began as a routine delivery soon escalated into a heated verbal argument between the two. Swiggy Delivery Boy Quits on Camera, Lashes Out at Company for Making Him Deliver Meat and Alcohol in Mathura’s Vrindavan (Watch Video).

Police said the delivery worker later reached the customer’s residence, where the situation intensified. During the confrontation, the accused allegedly punched the customer in the face, threw the ordered items and fled the spot.

The injured customer later sought medical treatment at a nearby hospital. Doctors conducted several examinations, including an X-ray of the nasal bones, which confirmed that he had suffered a fracture to his nose due to the assault.

Based on the victim’s complaint and medical reports, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused delivery executive was later arrested by authorities.

Police said further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).