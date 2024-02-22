Bengaluru, February 22: A first-year engineering student, Adarsh Kumar Singh, sparked a major scare at Kempegowda International Airport last week when he claimed to be a “terrorist”. Singh, who was apprehensive about returning home due to poor academic performance, disembarked from a Lucknow-bound Air Asia flight just minutes before take-off.

TOI reported that the incident occurred on the night of February 17. Singh, who studies at a private university in Bengaluru, had booked a flight to Lucknow. Bomb Threat at Mumbai Airport: Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight Receives Threat, Probe Launched.

After boarding, he decided to disembark, prompting the cabin crew to alert the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). When Singh was intercepted by CISF personnel near the arrival corridor, he claimed to be a “terrorist” and insisted that the flight would not proceed to Lucknow as scheduled. Bomb Blast Threat in Delhi: Police Receive Bomb Threat at IGI Airport and Paharganj.

This declaration triggered an immediate response from airport security, who detained Singh for a detailed interrogation and anti-sabotage check. The officials classified the situation as a “nonspecific threat for Bengaluru (BLR)” and a “specific threat for Lucknow (LKO)”. Singh was subsequently handed over to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police.

During the interrogation, Singh revealed that he was reluctant to return home as he feared being reprimanded by his parents for his poor academic performance. He assumed that his false claim of being a terrorist would prevent him from having to face his parents.

Singh was arrested on the spot and later released on bail on Tuesday.

