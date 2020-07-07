Bengaluru, July 7: A woman who was separated from her husband and son for more than three months due to the sudden lockdown had a shocking treatment when she finally managed to return home. According to a Times of India report, when the woman returned from Chandigarh last week, her husband insisted that she must quarantine herself elsewhere for 14 days and also get a COVID-19 negative certificate, only then will she be allowed entry inside the house.

The woman then got in touch with a women's helpline number, who also counselled the husband regarding the misconceptions he had about the virus and to allow his wife entry inside the house. The woman had also gone to the local police station and one of the officers accompanied with her to the house only to find that it was locked from outside. Police in the meantime, told her to find shelter at some relative's place and call them when her husband returned. Pune: 60-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide at Quarantine Centre He Was at With His Son, After Both Tested Positive For COVID-19.

The husband who felt that his wife may have left from the place returned home late in the night, but the woman was also waiting. She informed the police, who came and counselled the husband. According to state government guidelines prevailing on the day of her arrival, all non-symptomatic interstate travellers, except travellers from Maharashtra, were supposed to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. The woman is currently undergoing quarantine at her home.

