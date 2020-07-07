Pune, July 7: In a shocking incident, a 60 years old man died by suicide at a quarantine centre of Pune Municipal Corporation in Kondhwa on Monday. The man and his son had tested positive for coronavirus recently. Pune Police have informed that the cause is yet to be ascertained.

According to a Pune Mirror report, the man hanged himself in the bathroom when his son and three other inmates, with whom he shared the chamber left for their breakfast. When they returned, they had to forcefully open the door, and no note was recovered. UP Man With Coronavirus Symptoms Commits Suicide in Quarantine Ward of Hospital in Shamli.

In another similar incident, a man died of cardiac arrest in the quarantine facility on Monday. He was also at the centre after being tested positive for coronavirus along with his son. The report mentions that before the doctor could reach the centre, the man passed away. After these incidents, Pune Municipal Corporation will look into the mental health of the inmates while they are at the quarantine facility after confirmed coronavirus positive.

