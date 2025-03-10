Bengaluru, March 10: Tumakuru police arrested a 25-year-old "Porn Addict" engineering graduate for allegedly stealing the innerwear of female students in his neighborhood. The accused, identified as Sharath from IV Cross, SIT, Tumakuru, was taken into custody. The female students were unwilling to file a complaint or provide a witness statement. Hence, he was released on bail.

According to a report by Times of India, female students living in a rented house grew concerned after noticing their innerwear missing and informed the building owner. The owner then reported the issue to the New Extension police on Friday. CCTV footage captured Sharath stopping his two-wheeler near the residence and taking the innerwear. Tumakuru Road Accident: 3 Killed, More Than 20 Others Injured After Private Bus Hits Road Divider in Karnataka's Sira.

During interrogation, Sharath admitted to stealing women's innerwear from houses in the SIT area, SS Puram, and Ashoknagar. Police revealed that he was addicted to watching explicit content. Originally from Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district, Sharath comes from a well-educated family—his parents are teachers, and his elder brother is an engineer. His family was unaware of his actions until police informed them. After his arrest, Sharath was granted bail with a stern warning not to repeat such behaviour. Bengaluru Shocker: Techie Jumps to Death From 12th Floor of Apartment After Losses in Startup Venture While Girlfriend Sleeps in Bedroom.

A senior police officer stated that the female students were unwilling to file a complaint or provide a witness statement. During questioning, the accused admitted that he had taken the innerwear after noticing them while returning home from swimming.

