In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, a private bus hit a road divider in Tumakuru's Sira. According to news agency ANI, three passengers died and more than 20 others were injured in the road accident which occurred in Sira. Officials of Kallambella police station said that the injured passengers were shifted to a local hospital. Harsh Bardhan Dies: Probationer IPS Officer, on Way To Take Up First Posting, Killed in Car Accident Following Tyre Burst in Karnataka’s Hassan (See Pics).

Road Accident Claims 3 Lives in Karnataka

Karnataka | Three passengers dead, more than 20 injured after a private bus hit a road divider in Sira, Tumakuru. Injured passengers have been shifted to a local hospital: Kallambella police station. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

