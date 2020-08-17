Bengaluru, August 17: Prohibitory orders clamped in parts of Bengaluru after the last week's riots that led to police firing, killing three people, have been extended till 6 am on August 21. The order would be in force in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas from the morning of August 18. After riots, prohibitory orders had been imposed till August 16. They were later extended till August 18. Bengaluru Violence: Karnataka Govt Will Recover Damages Caused to Properties From Rioters, Says CM Yediyurappa.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been extended in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas from August 18 to August 21, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said. Violators would be prosecuted, the city police chief added. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or carrying weapons. Bengaluru Violence: Muslim Youth Form Human Chain Around Temple To Protect It After Clashes Erupt in The City Over Social Media Post (Watch Video).

Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. The legislator's residence and a police station were torched by the protesters who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said the Karnataka government will recover the cost of public and private properties destroyed in the violence from the rioters. About 200 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident and many others have been detained. (With agency inputs)

