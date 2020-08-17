Bengaluru, August 17: The Karnataka government on Monday decided to assess the damages caused to public and private property in the incidents of violence in KG Halli and DG Halli areas of Bengaluru. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that damages to properties would be recovered from the culprits. The Yediyurappa-led government will also approach the high court for the appointment of "Claim Commissioner". Bengaluru Violence: Muslim Youth Form Human Chain Around Temple To Protect It After Clashes Erupt in The City Over Social Media Post (Watch Video).

The government has initiated a stringent against the people involved in the violence that took place last week. Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa in one of his tweets said, "Stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act - UAPA Act." Bengaluru Violence: 60 More Including BBMP Corporator's Husband Arrested.

Our Govt has decided to assess the damages caused to public & private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli & DG Halli & recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon'ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon'ble Supreme Court order (1/3) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 17, 2020

Stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act - UAPA Act. (2/3) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 17, 2020

The state government has also formed a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter. Yediyurappa added, "A team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted."

A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted. (3/3) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 17, 2020

The violence broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday night over a 'derogatory' social media post. Three people lost their lives in the violence, and over 60 were injured. Till now, the Bengaluru police have arrested over 300 people in connection with the violence. Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's residence in Bengaluru was also vandalised, allegedly over the inciting social media post by his nephew.

