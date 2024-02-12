New Delhi, February 12: Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 across the national capital in view of widespread tension and "social unrest" due to the farmers' Delhi Chalo March on Tuesday. The order will be in place for a month.

The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday prohibited any type of rally or procession and blocking of roads and passages. Farmers Protest: Ahead of Farmers' March on February 13, Section 144 Enforced on Delhi-UP Borders (Watch Videos).

Delhi Police order has imposed a ban on tractor rallies trying to cross the borders of the national capital. Farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are expected to enter Delhi during their march.