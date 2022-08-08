Bengaluru, August 8: A 23-year-old youth allegedly stabbed his friend who refused him to buy beer, with a knife in the hours of Friday in Bengaluru.

According to Byappanahalli police, Raghavendra, a resident of Nagavarapalya main road near Byappanahalli, injured his friend Babajan of Nagavarapalya.

Times of India quoted police as saying that the suspect and the injured are close friends and do odd jobs. Raghavendra took Babajan for an outing on Thursday evening. Babajan purchased three beer bottles on Raghavendra's request and went to the latter's residence. They partied till late night and Raghavendra requested Babajan to get more beer bottles for him. "Babajan told the suspect that he had no money to purchase beer. Raghavendra got angry and started abusing Babajan.

He took out a knife and tried to stab Babajan in the stomach. He tried to escape, but sustained a stab injury on his left thigh. Babajan screamed for help and Raghavendra fled the spot after noticing his neighbours approaching him,” said an officer. Byappanahalli police said they have registered an attempt-to-murder case against Raghavendra.

