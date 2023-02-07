Bengaluru, February 7: Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested two men here in connection with attempting to rape two young women from Kashmir on the pretext of partying. According to police, the incident took place in the limits of Viveknagar police station. The young women managed to escape from the clutches of the accused and lodged a police complaint against them. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Girl in Nikol On Promise to Marry Her, Arrested.

According to police, the accused had invited their female friends to their house for a party on February 5. They had partied till 2.30 a.m. When the women were in an inebriated state, the accused friends tried to rape them. The victims somehow managed to lock themselves in the bathroom and spent the whole night there. In the morning, they managed to get out of the house of the accused persons and fled. Mumbai Shocker: Girl Raped, Forced to Lick Spit by Former Lover For Ignoring His Texts and Calls.

The police said that the accused and victims had studied in the same college and were known to each other. The young women got placements in different companies and were working and the accused men were studying MBA. The police are investigating the case.

