Bengaluru, December 9: A 20-year-old woman from Bengaluru recently lost INR 2.5 crore of her family’s money after placing trust in her boyfriend's promise of marriage. Exploiting this trust, he blackmailed her using private videos, coercing her into surrendering jewellery, expensive watches, and even a luxury car. The blackmail persisted for several months, leading the victim to seek police intervention, which resulted in the boyfriend's arrest.

The 20-year-old woman first met Mohan Kumar during their time in boarding school, where they became good friends. Although they lost touch over time, they reconnected years later and fell in love. Kumar promised to marry her, and they began going on trips together. During these trips, Kumar secretly recorded intimate moments, telling her the videos were for his personal collection. He ensured his face was not visible in some of the footage. Eventually, Kumar began using the videos to blackmail her, threatening to upload them unless she provided him with large sums of money, Says Police reports. Bengaluru Shocker: Upset Over Son’s Lack of Interest in Studies and Associating With ‘Bad Company’, Man Kills Him; Arrested.

The woman quietly withdrew INR 1.25 crore from her grandmother's account, transferring the amount to accounts provided by Kumar. As the blackmail escalated, she handed over an additional INR1.32 crore in cash on multiple occasions. Despite this, Kumar's demands only grew more insistent. He pressured her into giving him high-end watches, jewellery, and a luxury car. On top of that, he also managed to have money transferred to his father's account on several occasions. Newborn Killed in Bengaluru: Baby Found Dead in Water Tank, Murder Investigation Underway.

The victim’s decision to approach the police after months of abuse led to Kumar’s arrest. Authorities confirmed that the crime was carefully orchestrated. While INR 80 lakh of the INR 2.57 crore extorted has been recovered, efforts are still underway to retrieve the rest. The case highlights the severe consequences of such manipulation, and authorities are determined to ensure justice is served.

