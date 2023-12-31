Bengaluru, December 31: A tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when a 27-year-old software engineer, Divyanshu Sharma, fell from the 33rd floor of a flat in Bhattarahalli, near KR Pura, east Bengaluru while trying to dispose of cigarette ash. Divyanshu, originally from Uttar Pradesh and residing in Kodigehalli (KR Pura), was at a friend’s apartment for a New Year’s Eve party.

TOI reported that Divyanshu, along with three friends, had visited the flat owned by his friend Monica on Thursday night. They had initially planned to watch a movie at a mall in Whitefield, but ended up at a pub as the movie had already started. They returned home around 2:30 am, and while his friends retired to the bedroom, Divyanshu fell asleep in the living room. Karnataka Shocker: Inebriated Engineer Falls to Death From 33rd Floor Balcony in Bengaluru.

Before going to sleep, Divyanshu had offered to clean up the party area, which was littered with cigarette stubs and ash. The following morning, around 7 am, while the others were still asleep, Divyanshu went to the balcony and tragically fell. The police speculate that he might have lost his balance due to a hangover while trying to throw away the ash or get some fresh air. Delhi: Student Falls to Death From Foot Over Bridge on Wazirabad Road; PWD Minister Atishi Orders Probe.

The incident came to light when residents of the apartment found his body and alerted the community via a WhatsApp group, sharing a photo of Divyanshu’s ID card. Upon seeing the message, Monica and the others rushed downstairs to find Divyanshu had passed away. The police investigation found cigarette ash near the balcony railings and shoe marks imprinted on it, suggesting Divyanshu was trying to throw the ash from the balcony. The investigation is ongoing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2023 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).