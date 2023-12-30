Bengaluru, December 30: An incident of an engineer working with a private company dying after falling from 33rd floor balcony in an inebriated state has been reported from Bengaluru on Saturday. The deceased is identified as Deepanshu Dharma. The incident took place on Friday morning in the limits of K.R. Puram police station. Bengaluru Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Apartment’s Swimming Pool, Case Registered

According to police, Deepanshu attended a party on Thursday night and got high on liquor with friends. He came back to his apartment and entered the balcony. After losing his balance, he fell off from the balcony and died on the spot. Karnataka Shocker: Skeletons of Five People Found in House in Chitradurga District, Probe Underway (Watch Video)

K.R. Puram police had rushed to the spot and have taken up investigation. More details are yet to emerge regarding the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2023 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).