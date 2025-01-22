New Delhi, January 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the completion of 10 years of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it gave a new dimension to the rights, education and respect of daughters. BBBP was launched by the prime minister on January 22, 2015 at Panipat in Haryana. It addresses the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and related issues of women empowerment over a life-cycle continuum.

"The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, started a decade ago under the leadership of Modi ji, has today become a mass movement. #10YearsOfBBBP gave a new dimension to the rights, education and respect of daughters.

"Today there has been an increase in the enrolment rate of girls in schools and an unprecedented improvement in the sex ratio. Today daughters are increasing the country's prestige by playing a leading role in every field," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.