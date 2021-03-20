Hyderabad, March 19: Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) on Friday signed a contract worth Rs 1,188 crore with the Ministry of Defence for manufacture and supply of MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

The contract was signed by Joint Secretary (AM & LS) Dipti Mohil Chawla, on behalf of Ministry of Defence's Acquisition Wing and Executive Director (Marketing) Commodore T.N. Kaul (retd), on behalf of BDL.

BDL Chairman and Managing Director, Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) stated that receipt of this order has given a boost to the existing order book of the Company. The current order book position of the company with the current order received is over Rs 9,000 crore.

In line with the government's initiative for creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence sector, many items have been exclusively earmarked for the Indian industry and a negative list of imports has been released by the Ministry of Defence.

BDL's products, short range Surface to Air Missile and Astra Air-to-Air Weapon System are covered under this list and some more products of the company are expected to be brought into the subsequent list being released by the Ministry, the defence PSU said in a statement.

BDL is also working on export of weapon systems to friendly foreign countries. The company has a well-established infrastructure and expertise to execute these orders and meet the customer delivery schedule.

