Bhopal, August 10: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 63-year-old retired official of Airport Authority of India, at his home in Bairagarh on Monday.

Investigating officer SI Priyanka Rai said that the survivor’s mother works as a domestic help at the home of accused Vinod Kumar Gerwa, 63, in Kailash Nagar, reported TOI.

The survivor often went to the accused’s home with her mother. On Monday evening, when they were leaving after finishing their work, the accused asked her mother to go while asking the minor to stay back feed his pet dog, the survivor alleged. Madhya Pradesh: Baba Vairagyanand Giri, Also Known As Mirchi Baba Arrested on Rape Charges

“When the survivor was feeding the pet dog, the accused approached her and dragged her inside a room grabbing her hand,” said SI Rai, adding, that the accused outraged her modesty, threatening her with dire consequences. She tried to raise an alarm for help but he gagged her. The terrified girl kept mum but, in the night, she experienced pain in her abdomen after which she told her mother about the incident.

A rape case under IPC and POCSO Act was registered at Bairagarh police station.

