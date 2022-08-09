Self-styled godman Baba Vairagyanand Giri, also known as Mirchi Baba, was arrested on Tuesday, August 9 in Gwalior for allegedly raping a woman.

Madhya Pradesh | Baba Vairagyanand Giri, also known as Mirchi Baba arrested on rape charges Case registered under section 376 of IPC. The accused has been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway: Nidhi Saxena, ACP, Bhopal pic.twitter.com/xwY2Q1KuRC — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 9, 2022

