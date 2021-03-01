Patna, March 1: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy in Bihar was allegedly beaten to death by locals on suspicion of theft. Reports inform that the boy was thrashed on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone in Supual town on Saturday. As soon as the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. According to details by the Police, three accused have been arrested in connection with the crime. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the boy’s body was recovered on Sunday from a pond in the district. Police said that the motive behind the murder appears to be suspicion of mobile phone theft.

As per details by the victim's grandfather, the incident took place while the boy's mother was away as she went to collect her ration card. The boy was alone at home. When she returned, she couldn't find him anywhere in the house and began the search to find her missing son, but to no avail. Police informed that a boy of the same village saw the victim’s body was found submerged in water and one of the accused was present at the spot. Bihar Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Bhojpur District for Objecting to Celebratory Firing During Wedding.

The accused allegedly threatened the boy from telling anyone. Police said that the villagers suspect that he was involved in the killing of the boy. Soon after, the family filed a complaint and the police took the accused into custody, following which the accused have confessed to their crime. Supual Town police station SHO Dinanath Mandal said that the accused killed the boy and buried his body in their house and later threw it in the pond late in the night.

