Munger, February 13: A “Rose Day” celebration in Bihar’s Munger district has landed a couple in legal trouble after videos allegedly showing alcohol consumption went viral on social media, triggering action under the state’s strict prohibition law.

The woman, identified as Kanchan Devi, reportedly shared the video on Instagram and Facebook. In the clip, she is seen presenting a rose to her husband before pouring him a glass of wine and handing over a bottle of liquor. Her husband appears smiling in the video. However, the post sparked widespread debate online, as Bihar enforces a complete ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act. Motu Lal From ‘Dry’ State Bihar Sells Property Worth INR 75 Lakh To Buy Liquor Illegally, Blames Nitish Kumar’s Alcohol Ban for Pushing Family Into Poverty (Watch Video).

The controversy deepened after another image surfaced showing Kanchan posing with a pistol inside a beauty parlour. Following the viral posts, Munger Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood constituted a special team to probe the matter. Police subsequently conducted a raid at the woman’s residence. Liquor Smuggling in Bihar: Police ‘Arrest’ Horse Carrying Liquor As Smuggler Flees in West Champaran, Investigation Underway.

During investigation, officials found that the pistol seen in the photograph is a licensed weapon registered to Vishal Kumar, a resident of Deendayal Chowk. While the firearm is legally owned, police said allowing an unauthorised person to handle and display it for social media content amounts to a legal violation.

A case has been registered against Kanchan Devi and Vishal Kumar. Authorities said further legal action is underway.

