Jammu, November 11: The BJP's victory in the Bihar assembly elections and bypolls have vindicated the policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Jammu and Kashmir party president Ravinder Raina said here on Wednesday. He also lashed out at the Congress and other opposition parties, terming them as “anti-national”.

Accompanied by party workers and supporters, Raina along with MP Jugal Kishore Sharma danced to the tune of drums to celebrate the victory of the NDA alliance in Bihar and also in bypolls. “The lotus (symbol of BJP) has bloomed again and the party registered a great win in Bihar polls. Along with victories in bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka where the BJP had made a clean sweep, the entire country has burst into celebrations ahead of Diwali,” Raina told reporters. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 News Updates: Final Tally Out, NDA Retains Power, RJD Single-Largest Party.

He said the victories, from north to south and east to west, vindicated the policies of the central government, especially of the prime minister who only can “run this country with patriotic and nationalistic feel” “This victory is of our government and Modi in particular as the Centre did so many developmental works for the betterment of the common man in the country," he said.

"Congress and the Gupkar gang (a reference to an amalgam of seven mainstream parties including National Conference and PDP) are traitors who are standing with Pakistan and China,” he charged. “They are anti-national. Congress in particular is not part of India but of Pakistan. The way it was rejected in these elections, it is going to vanish soon and we will have Congress-free India,” he said, accusing the opposition parties of supporting terrorism and separatism and “back stabbing the country”.

Reports of BJP workers and supporters celebrating Bihar poll victory were also received from Kathua, Samba and Udhampur districts.

The ruling NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance to pave the way for a fourth successive term for Nitish Kumar in office. The BJP also swept the assembly by-elections for 59 seats across 11 states, including Madhya Pradesh.