Patna, Sep 27: With political activities picking up after the announcement of dates for Bihar Assembly elections, supporters of an aspirant for BJP ticket on Sunday scuffled with certain party office-bearers over nomination issue.

An ugly situation was created when over 50 supporters of a ticket aspirant prevented Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi's vehicle from moving at the BJP's Patna office and demanded cancellation of sitting MLA Vijay Sinha's candidature for Lakhisarai constituency. They instead wanted the party ticket for Kusum Devi.

#WATCH Bihar: BJP workers gheraoed Dy CM Sushil Modi outside the party office, over the candidature of Lakhisarai constituency. He later left with Police's help. Workers say, "Candidate should be local. Kumari Babita, working with us for last 25 yrs, should be made the candidate" pic.twitter.com/s2kFHKn3S0 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

The protesters held up Sushil Kumar Modi's vehicle for around 10 minutes, with party cadres trying to push them out of the way. As heated arguments erupted, supporters of both sides pushed and shoved each other.

Manish Kumar, one of the protesters, alleged: "The MLA has been elected from Lakhisarai for the last 15 years but he did no work for public welfare. My leader Kusum Devi is associated with the BJP for the last 25 years and is a much better candidate than him. She is also hugely popular among all sections of society."

The protesters were finally whisked away inside the party office for counselling.

BJP state President Sanjay Jaiswal maintained that supporters of different candidates do voice their support for them in the run-up to the polls. "We have set procedure for the selection of candidates. If she is eligible, the selection committee will definitely consider her," Jaiswal said.

Earlier, BJP supporters were allegedly involved in manhandling of Jan Adhikar Party activists a couple of days ago, leaving three persons injured.

