Bihar Health Dept Confirms One Death Due to COVID-19, Says 29 Others Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Patna, April 3: The Health Department in Bihar on Friday informed that one person has succumbed to the coronavirus, while 29 others have been tested positive with COVID-19 in the state. The state government has said that so far 1,973 samples have been tested, out of which have tested positive.

Infoming about the latest development, State Health Department said, as quoted by news agancy ANI, "Positive COVID-19 cases climb to 29 in Bihar, one person has succumbed to the disease." Meanwhile on Thursday, the state government informed that five people have been tested positive, due to which the state's toll for COVID-19 positive reached 29. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 2,301, Death Toll at 56; 156 Recovered.

Positive #COVID19 cases climb to 29 in Bihar, one person has succumbed to the disease: State Health Department — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

It is to be known that first patient, who lived in Munger, died during treatment on March 22. State government had said that he had a travel history to Qatar and returned on March 13. Earliar in the day, the Union Mininstry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed the deaths of 56 people due to COVID-19, while stating that 2088 have been tested positive in country till now. Adding on, it said 157 patients have recovered from the deadly disease.