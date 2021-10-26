Patna, October 26: In a case of honour killing, a man was shot dead in Bihar's east Champaran district, police said. The attackers also brutally assaulted the victim, Awanish Kumar Singh's father, mother and wife on Monday at their residence in Sarautha village. The mother is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. The deceased sustained a gunshot injury to his head and died on the spot.

According to the police, Awanish had eloped with his now-wife Pooja Singh in 2019 and started working at a private company in Delhi. Later, they got married and started living in rent. Last year in September, Awanish lost his job and decided to return home. In Sarautha, Awanish lived with his parents and wife. "On Monday evening, Pooja's father, Manoranjan Singh, came to our house and threatened me of dire consequences. Tamil Nadu Honour Killing: 24-Year-Old Dalit Man Stabbed to Death by Lover's Father in Kumbakonam.

However, after abusing me, he returned home," said Awanish's father, Prem Chand Singh, in a statement to the police. "Later, Manoranjan along with his family members entered from the backside of our house and shot Awanish on the head while he was asleep. He died on the spot. Hearing the gunshot, other family members woke up and rushed to Awanish. They were then brutally assaulted by Manoranjan and his family members," he added.

The accused and his family members fled from the spot before the arrival of the neighbours. "The neighbours have informed us about the incident. It is a case of honour killing executed by family members of Pooja. We have recovered dead cartridges from the spot and are investigating the incident from all angles," said Anil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Jitna police station. "We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and arms at against Manoranjan Singh and others. Raids are on to nab them," Kumar added.

