New Delhi, February 22: A 30 year old taxi driver from Pencader in Carmarthenshire has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of raping a passenger who had fallen asleep in his car following a night out.

Dominic Dalton was convicted after a jury heard how he picked up the victim and her friend in Aberystwyth in February 2024. After dropping the friend off, Dalton continued driving the victim home. During the journey, he allegedly switched off his taxi meter so the trip would not be recorded. The woman drifted in and out of sleep.

Upon reaching her home, Dalton helped her inside and into her bedroom, where she fell asleep again. She later woke to find him raping her. In a desperate bid to force him out, she grabbed a kitchen knife and screamed at him to leave. When he refused, she ran outside barefoot, slashed his taxi tyres and sought help from a neighbour before calling police.

Dalton fled the scene and contacted another taxi service, claiming he had suffered a tyre blowout. He later returned to the victim’s home after realising her phone was in his possession, but officers were already nearby.

Investigators discovered that Dalton had searched online for phrases including "have you been falsely accused of rape?" and "perverting the course of justice." He was arrested the same day following an investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police and charged with rape.

Dalton denied the allegations, claiming the s*x was consensual. However, on February 18, he was sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Mathew Nelson praised the victim’s bravery in reporting the crime, stating that her courage had helped protect others in the community. He said Dalton had abused his position of trust as a taxi driver, exploiting the victim’s vulnerability and attempting to lie about his actions.

Police said the conviction sends a strong message that such crimes will be dealt with robustly and expressed hope that the outcome would encourage other victims to come forward.

