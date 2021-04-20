Patna, April 20: Corona positive cases keep emerging on a large scale in Bihar. On Tuesday, the health department detected 10,055 fresh cases across the state.

Moreover, large numbers of frontline corona warriors are also getting infected. According to the medical superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), 70 doctors and 50 nurses have been infected with the corona virus. The condition of two doctors is critical.

"We have isolated all infected doctors and nurses in a separate building and they are undergoing treatment. The two doctors have been shifted to the Covid ward. We have also asked other staff who may have come in contact with them, to undergo RT-PCR tests," the medical superintendent said. PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation on Prevailing COVID-19 Situation, Says 'Govt is Acting With Speed, Sensitivity to Meet Demand For Medical Oxygen'.

As per the data shared by the health department, 2186 patients tested corona positive in Patna. Gaya registered 1081 positive cases. Besides them, Muzaffarpur has 544, Saran 530 and Bhagalpur district has 449 cases detected in the last 24 hours.

The health department claims that 106156 tests including 36943 RT-PCR, 66000 rapid antigen and 2308 two net tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).